Kick ‘Em Jenny Alert Level Increased To Orange Due to Increased Activity

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) said it has been informed of ‘increased activities’ at the Kick ‘em Jenny submarine volcano located north of Grenada.

A release from NEMO states that the Government of Grenada through the National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) has therefore imposed a 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) exclusion zone around Kick ‘em Jenny. All mariners are asked to strictly observe this restriction and to continue to monitor releases from the Government of Grenada, the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO), and the Seismic Research Centre (SRC) who are monitoring the activities.

NEMO says currently there is NO Tsunami threat for St. Vincent and the Grenadines or the region, and these activities are in no way related to our La Soufriere volcano. Residents in the Southern Grenadines are asked to continue to monitor the situation and mariners are asked to strictly observe the exclusion zone.

NEMO says it will continue to update the public on activities at the Kick ‘em Jenny submarine volcano.

