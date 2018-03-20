Lawyers for Otto Sam Describe Non-Payment of Monies Owed as Unconscionable

“Unconscionable and a flagrant disregard for the order of the court,” is how lawyers for Otto Sam have described the non-payment of monies owed to the educator.

According to a media release from the legal representation of Sam, dated Monday 19th March, “the state has failed to comply with two orders of the court, regarding the payment of awards for two claims.” A media conference is expected to be held on Tuesday March 20th at 3pm, to further outline these matters.

The media release noted that Sam successfully brought against the state “claim no: 399 of 2010” which refers to his transfer from his post as headteacher, to the position at the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO).

The court described the action as being “illegal and irrational”.

The assessment of damages in that claim amounts to $64-thousand, $920-dollars, plus an interest of 5% per annum from December 2016. Sam’s legal team said he has not been paid this sum plus interest.

In relation to “claim number 247 of 2014”, in reference to the decision by the public service board of appeal to dismiss the educator from the civil service. On October 20th 2016, the court found that the decision to dismiss Sam was “illogical, unreasonable, unfair and unlawful.”

The court ordered the state to pay the portion of Sam’s salary which was deducted during the interdiction between 7th August 2012 and May 15th 2013. This payment is said to have been made.

The court order also indicated that all increases and benefits accumulated in his capacity as headteacher and benefits from the date of his dismissal on May 15th 2013 including pension and gratuity must also be paid to Sam. However his legal team said only part has been fulfilled.

