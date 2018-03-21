Accused Lotto Booth Robber Remanded to Custody

The man who is accused of shooting two persons in a robbery of the lottery booth at Heritage Square last Thursday was remanded to custody when he appeared in court on Monday

Senior Magistrate Rechanne Browne, ordered that 26-year old Kishron Jackson, a resident of Rockies, be remanded until next Monday for possible bail re-consideration.

A report in the Searchlight Newspaper said that prosecutor Adolphus Delplesche, in his objection to bail for Jackson, informed the court that the two victims were still hospitalized with gunshot wounds to their bodies.

Three days after his release from jail, Jackson is alleged to have shot security guard Errol Hinson and the lotto booth’s attendant Veron Williams, as they prepared to deposit the day’s takings.

Jackson was nabbed at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, where he was taken for attention to a broken foot, apparently sustained in his bid to escape the police.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn



