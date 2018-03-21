Government Condemns the Burning of Natural Vegetation on Petit Canouan

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in a statement issued on Tuesday has condemned activities that result in the burning of natural vegetation on Petit Canouan.

Petit Canouan is home to thousands of birds and for this reason was designated as a wildlife reserve.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour said the unlawful practice of seasonally burning large areas of the landscape in order to provide greater access to the illegal harvesting of bird eggs will not be tolerated.

The Ministry is urging persons who are engaged in illegal activities on wildlife reserves to cease and desist noting that a strategic monitoring process will be established to ensure full compliance. All systems will be engaged to ensure the increased enforcement of the wildlife act.

