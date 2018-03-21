SVG Hosts ICT Development Forum on 21st Century Government

Representatives from across the Caribbean region on Tuesday, continued discussions on how regional governments can use Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to improve their services to citizens.

The forum which is hosted by the government of SVG in collaboration with the Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU) focuses on the topic, “21st Century Government”, and seeks to promote ICT development and usage for government services not only here in SVG but also the wider Caribbean region.

Chairman of the CTU Executive Council Anthony McMaster shared information on the areas of focus during the week, while Acting Secretary General of the CTU Nigel Cassimire outlined the importance of moving towards a 21st Century Government policy supported by ICT.

Director of this country’s Information Technology Services Division within the Ministry of Economic Planning Jacintha Fergus deemed the week of events to be very timely, as the participants were made more aware of ICT usage within the government services.

