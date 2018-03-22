Government Officially Opens Newly Constructed Cumberland Bridge

The 40 year old Bailey Bridge located in Cumberland which was damaged significantly during the 2013 December floods has been replaced with a new road connection, the Cumberland Bridge.

Nicketha Toney tells us more in this report.

Minister of Transport and Works Julian Francis at Tuesday’s opening ceremony of the Cumberland Bridge commended the government for its work in ensuring that important pieces of infrastructure across SVG are significantly repaired and or constructed.

Senator Francis noted that the Cumberland Bridge which cost some 5 million US dollars to construct is testament to the government’s efforts to improve the nation’s resilience against climate change.

