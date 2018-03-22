Police Investigating Several Incidents over the Weekend

Police here are investigating reports of wounding and the discharging of a firearm made by Justin Inlaw, a 30 year old manager of New Montrose, made on Saturday March 17th at 2:55 p.m.

According to the Police, Inlaw reported that, about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday March 16th Calbert Corke, a 37 year old security guard of Dorsetshire Hill, unlawfully and maliciously wounded him by “shooting him in his chest with a gun” and unlawfully discharged a firearm at him, at Arnos Vale.

Calbert Corke is assisting police with the investigations.

In another incident Police have arrested and charged Shane Nichols, a 41 year old mason of Campden Park, for having in his possession one (1) .38 revolver without license issued under the firearms act; and with having in his possession five (5) rounds of .38 ammunition without a license issued under the firearms act, at Campden Park at 10:45 p.m. on Friday March 16th.

Nichols appeared before the serious offences court on Monday. He pled guilty to the offenses and was sentenced to three (3) years at her majesty’s prison for having a .38 revolver without license issued under the firearms act; and seven (7) months for having in his possession five (5) rounds of .38 ammunition without a license issued under the firearms act.

In more police news investigations are continuing into a report of robbery made by Kyrsse Ragguette, a 24 year vendor of Green Hill at 9:56 p.m. Sunday March 18th 2018.

Reports are that on March 17th 2018 at 11:45 p.m. an unknown man being armed with a gun, robbed Ragguette of one (1) floral strap bag valuing EC $30.00, EC $2000.00 and other personal effects enclosed within the bag costing EC $ 36.00, the property of Ragguette, stolen from her at Green Hill.

The Police are seeking the public’s assistance in coming forward with any information that will assist with the case.

