Buccament Bay Resort May Soon Have New Operators

Within a few days or so the five star Buccament Bay Resort could have new operators.

This from KPMG’s Brian Glasgow, who is the trustee of Harlequin Property SVG Limited, the former operators of the resort.

At a recent event hosted by First Citizens Investment Services on the Global Economic Outlook which reviewed the 2018 budget Glasgow said that the government, together with stakeholders, have met with a number of interested parties to have the resort reopened soon.

Sheron Garraway tells us more this report:

