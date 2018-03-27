Inaugural Secondary School Bands Showcase Hailed A Success

The de-commissioned ET Joshua Airport tarmac was on Saturday evening transformed into a venue of youth excellence and expression as secondary schools students met to showcase their talents with the staging of the 1st ever National Secondary School bands showcase.

Held under the theme “giving a modern approach to music education”, the event was a collective effort of the SVG Teachers Cooperative Credit Union, the Ministry of Tourism, Sports and Culture, and the Ministry of Education.

We hear more in this report from Nicketha Toney.

Secondary schools students, who have a passion for music and performing music, can expect to see more avenues available for them to express their talents.

That’s the assurance from Pannist Rodney small, the coordinator of the recently held national secondary school bands showcase.

In an interview with SVG-TV, Small explained that he was pleased with the level of patronage and support given to the students despite the inclement weather.

He also praised the high standard of performances delivered by all 11 participating bands.

Small said he hoped to get more students involved in music bands and plans to get more schools, sponsors and even music teachers on board.

