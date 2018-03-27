Police Investigating Shooting Death of Old Montrose Man

The police here are investigating the shooting death of an Old Montrose man.

Akeem “Bush/Dr. Weed” Cambridge was shot in the wee hours of Sunday morning at his home in the block 2-thousand area.

According to police reports, Cambridge was shot twice in the forehead at approximately 5 am on Sunday March 25th.

He was taken to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Cambridge is the 7th homicide for the year.

Police are encouraging anyone, with information that would assist in the investigation, to contact the officer in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department, (CID) and the Major Crimes Unit, (MCU) at telephone number 1784-456-1810.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn



