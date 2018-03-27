Vincentian Becomes Second Homicide Victim in Antigua

Carlos Ollivierre, a Vincentian who resided in Antigua, became the second homicide victim in that country for 2018.

According to media reports the lifeless body of the 51-year-old farmer and businessman, was discovered in a shed on his farm along Jonas Road, Antigua, early Thursday evening.

Ollivierre, originally from La Croix in St. Vincent migrated to Antigua close to 30 years ago. ABS Television reported that the discovery of Ollivierre’s body was made about 9 pm after relatives became concerned that he had not returned home since leaving for the farm about 6’o clock Thursday morning.

Reports are that in addition to farming, Ollivierre operated a produce stand at the side of the road adjacent to his farm. He was observed vending earlier in the day, as was customary.

Ollivierre is the brother of former general manager of NBC Radio Corletha Ollivierre.

His other relatives include his wife, Jessica, also a Vincentian, and two children, who also reside in Antigua.

ABS said no motive has so far been established for the killing and the police are asking anyone with information about this murder to contact the criminal investigations department in Antigua at 462-3913 or 462-3914.

