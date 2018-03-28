AIA Holds Security Awareness Initiative for Travelers

With increased air traffic expected over the Easter weekend, officials at the Argyle International Airport (AIA) have organised an awareness initiative for travelers.

At a press conference held on Monday 26th March 2018, CEO of the AIA, Hadley Bourne said his company saw the need to have the public sensitized as to what is expected of them and what they can expect as regards to security protocols.

He noted that the security standards and practices currently in use at the AIA, are all in compliance with those recommended by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

He said once the travelling public is made aware of these procedures they can all remain safe and comfortable.

Giving a brief overview of the ICAO (i-k-o) acts which govern security procedures at the AIA, Chief of Security Keith Miller said that while persons have complained about security measures, these are necessary to ensure the safety of all flights in accordance with the standards of ICAO and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA)

Pointing to why there is need for additional searches on persons, in security restricted areas, miller said that if necessary, an aviation officer can carry out an arrest on persons who refuse to comply with security procedures.

