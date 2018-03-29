Campden Park Man Sentenced To A Total of 40 Years For Double Murder

George ‘Chocoloate’ Franklyn of Campden Park was on Wednesday 28th March 2018, sentenced to a total of 40 years imprisonment on two counts of murder.

The police said in a release that Franklyn was sentenced to 25 years for the murder of his wife Ingrid Jack-Franklyn and 15 years for the murder of Marva James, both of Campden Park. The sentences will run consecutively.

Franklyn also was sentenced to 10 years each on four (4) counts of attempted murder on Sheron James, Simeon James, Esroy Lavia and Desroy Jack, of Campden Park.

On the three (3) counts of aggravated burglary for entering the dwelling house of Marva James, Molly Jack and Jenifer Warren, Franklyn was handed seven years each and a five year term for firearm offences. These sentences will run concurrently.

Franklyn shot his wife and James to death at Campden Park on September 13, 2011. He has already begun serving his time.

