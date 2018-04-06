Antigua Police Commissioner Suspended over Sexual Harassment Allegations

The authorities in Antigua/Barbuda have suspended Commissioner of Police, Wendel Robinson, with immediate effect over allegations of sexual harassment.

According to the Daily Observer newspaper, the order for suspension came from the Police Service Commission in a letter signed by its Chairman Kelvin John, this afternoon.

Robinson, who is from St. Vincent, is said to be at the center of an investigation regarding his alleged sexual harassment of several of his colleagues who complained to the commission last month.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Atlee Rodney will be taking over from Commissioner Robinson and will also be investigating the allegations.

The suspension also comes a day after the Police Service Commission met with the chair of the Police Welfare Association, Inspector Claudina Morgan, who reportedly outlined the concerns of the officers affected.

The paper says that the three junior cops who complained are asking for time off due to stress related to the scandal.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn



