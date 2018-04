The police here are seeking the assistance of the public in locating two persons for questioning in connection with a burglary at Old Montrose.

The two are from Lowmans Leeward. They are 32 year old Barry Bertrant Hunte and 26 year old Tashica Tashanta Hepburn.

Persons with information as to the whereabouts of two are asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department, at 17844561810 or the nearest police station.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn