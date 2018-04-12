Climate Change Photo and Video Competition

Young people here are being challenged to capture images on how climate change is affecting the nation through a recently-launched photo and video competition.

The competition targets people between the ages of six and thirty years and aims to create a video or a photo indicating how climate changes is seen through their eyes.

It is a part of a larger climate change public education campaign themed, “The Climate is Changing, SVG is Changing.”

Nyasha Hamilton, Environmental Educator and national climate change focal point emphasized that, public awareness and public education is an important part of the push to integrate climate change considerations into every aspect of life of the Vincentian populace and it’s good to begin with young people.

The competition runs from 1st March to 30th April 2018 and is being organised by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)’s Japan Caribbean Climate Change Partnership and this country’s government.

Applicants can visit www.bb.undp.org to download the application forms for entry into the competition.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn



