Former SVGTCCU Manager Julian Jack Found Safe After Going Missing

Former Manager of the St. Vincent & the Grenadines Teachers Co-operative Credit Union (SVGTCCU) Julian Jack, has been found safe and sound after going missing for a few days.

A family member, who preferred not to go on camera, told SVG-TV News that Jack left home on Sunday and they became worried when he did not return that night.

A search party, which included the police and family members, found him in an unused house in the Peters Hope area Wednesday morning. His vehicle had been discovered Monday night.

Jack was reported to be disoriented but unhurt and was taken to the Barrouallie Health Centre and later, the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for medical attention.

The family said Jack’s disappearance was quite a scare and they are thankful to everyone for their prayers and demonstrations of concern.

Jack, a former National Cricket Administrator who resides at Arnos Vale, was the first manager of the Teachers Co-operative Credit Union. He retired in 2017.

