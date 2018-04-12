Ministry of National Mobilization Implementing Various Strategies to Combat Child Sex Abuse Silence

The Ministry of National Mobilization is implementing various strategies to break the silence surrounding sexual abuse of children.

Minister of National Mobilization, Frederick Stephenson, shared this information as he delivered an address in support of Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month which was launched last Monday.

Minister Stephenson said that a significant number of cases of child abuse are still not reported and he highlighted a year long community sensitization program aimed at addressing this issue.

Minister Stephenson added that the continuous training of key stakeholders is another strategy being implemented to break the silence on child abuse.

The minister took the opportunity to encourage stakeholders to work together to combat the sexual abuse of children.

Minister Stephenson also said that work is being done to improve the foster care program.

The National Mobilization Minister said that family based care of children in need, is superior to institutional care and the ministry is doing its utmost to improve the foster care system.

Minister Stephenson said that the ministry is also looking at improving the care provided to abused persons at government institutions

