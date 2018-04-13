Two Arrested on Conspiracy to Commit Drug Trafficking

Junior Gomez, a 29 year self-employed of Cane Garden/Trinidad and Tobago and 28 year old unemployed Yonette Small of Campden Park were arrested and charged for conspiracy to commit the offence of drug trafficking.

The incident reportedly occurred in Cane Garden, between Saturday and Sunday last week. According to reports, Gomez and Small agreed to pursue a course of conduct, that if the agreement was carried out in accordance with their intent, it would amount to or involve the commission of the offence of “drug trafficking”.

Gomez and Small appeared before the serious offences court on Tuesday to answer the charges. Gomez plead guilty to the charges of drug possession and drug trafficking, while the charge for conspiracy to commit the offence of drug trafficking was withdrawn against him by the prosecution. Gomez was sentenced to serve 18 months at her majesty’s prison for being in possession of controlled drugs and 22 months for drug trafficking. All charges against Small were withdrawn by the prosecution.

In an unrelated matter, Yonette Small, was arrested and charged for attempting to induce the Belle Isle Correctional Facility, at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday April 11th.

Reports are that around at midday Small attempted to smuggle a Digicel card into the Belle Isle Correctional Facility.

The Digicel card being a prohibited article at the prison.

Small was expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on Thursday to answer the charge

