Antigua PM Convinced Mischief involved in Antigua and Barbuda Passport Probe in SVG

Antigua & Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne is convinced mischief could be involved in the latest probe underway here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines involving the Antigua and Barbuda passport.

Speaking with the Antigua Observer Media on Sunday, Prime Minister Browne said he was very concerned and baffled because it seems like mischief on the part of several people.

Browne, who said that no stone would be left unturned as the probe goes on, said that there is something fishy about the discovery of questionable Antigua and Barbuda passport documents in St. Vincent.

The Prime Minister noted that they are still unable to determine the mischief that the person or persons are seeking to commit as the bio-pages which the police here in SVG said was found with an individual do not bear any relation to the passports that are issued by the government of Antigua & Barbuda and that all of their passports are accounted for.

The Prime Minister further added that there are other protective mechanisms that make it difficult to forge the Antigua and Barbuda passport.

Just over a week ago, police here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines reportedly nabbed a senior police officer with the Antigua & Barbuda Police Force in connection with bio pages of the Antigua and Barbuda passport. An investigation was launched here in SVG, based on suspicion of the involvement of the assistant superintendent named as Ray John, who is a born Vincentian.

According to the Antigua Observer Newspaper on Friday, John’s home in Antigua was raided and three special constables from St. Vincent also arrived in Antigua that day.

Information provided by the Antigua Daily Observer online site said John, who was born in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, joined the Antigua & Barbuda Police Force 29 years ago.

He headed the Rapid Response Unit at the time of his suspension on Friday. His suspension took immediate effect.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn



