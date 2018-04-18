Police Investigating Sudden Death of Baby in Bequia

Police here are investigating a report of the sudden death of Jabez Hazel, a 1 year old child of Paget Farm, Bequia on Saturday April 14th.

According to the police, the information they received is that Natiesha Hazel, a 14 year old student of Bequia and mother of Jabez hazel, was at her stepfather’s residence in Spring, Bequia when she lost sight of the child, who was later found unresponsive in the pool.

The child was rushed to the Port Elizabeth Health Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The police say investigations are being conducted in the matter and that A postmortem is to be carried out on the body to determine the cause of death.

