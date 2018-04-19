Consumers are Now Paying More for Cooking Gas

Consumers have been paying more for cooking gas from Monday of this week.

The Agency for Public Information said on Thursday in a release, that cabinet approved the price hike, which ranges from just under $3 to $34.15, in accordance with the price and distribution of goods act.

A 20 pound cylinder of cooking gas is now costing $2.63 more in areas one, two, and three, and $4.63 more in area four.

Consumers in areas one, two, and three are now paying four dollars more for the 25 pound cylinders while those in area four now pay 6-dollars more.

And the 100 pounds cylinders are now costing consumers in areas one two and three, $13.15 more; while those in area four are now paying an additional $34.15 for the 100 pounds cylinder.

The price of LPG or cooking gas was last increased in August 2017.

