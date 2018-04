Ronique Chewitt originally of Glen was shot and killed by police in the Gibson Corner area Tuesday afternoon.

Commissioner of Police Colin John explained to SVG-TV News the circumstances leading up to the shooting incident. https://www.svg-tv.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/war-teacher-audio-1.mp3

Commissioner John said Chewitt also known as “war teacher” has a history of criminal activities and expressed satisfaction with one of the incidents he was suspected of being involved with – the recent lotto booth shooting at heritage square in which two persons were injured. https://www.svg-tv.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/war-teacher-audio-2.mp3

