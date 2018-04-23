High Level Delegation from the Republic of India to visit SVG This Week

A High level delegation from the Republic of India in Pa-ra-ma-ribo headed by Minister of State of Law and Justice and Corporate Affairs – Shri Chaud-Hary, and the High Commissioner of India to SVG – Sa-ten-dar Kumar, will be visiting the state during the period April 22nd – 25th, 2018.

According to information from the Agency for Public Information, the purpose of the visit is to build on the excellent relations between SVG and the Republic of India.

While here the delegation will pay courtesy calls on Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs – Sir Louis Straker, and Minister of Finance, Economic Planning, Sustainable Development and Information – Camillo Gonsalves.

The Indian high level delegation is also expected to meet with the members of the Indian Heritage Foundation and the Indian community.

The API news release states that since establishing diplomatic relations both SVG and India have forged fraternal bonds and strong cooperation mechanism in various areas of national interest such as: Education, Culture, Trade and Economic Sectors, and Bilateral Agreements

