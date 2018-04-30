Young Ladies in SVG Encouraged to use Technology to Enhance their Life

Young ladies in SVG are being encouraged to use technology to enhance their life and make and impact in the society.

The challenge came from President of the Principals’ Association of Secondary Schools Curtis Greaves as he delivered remarks at the opening ceremony of the Girls in ICT day –Caribbean hack-a-ton held on Friday, April 27th, at the Methodist Church Hall.

Sponsored by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) and Google, over 50 female students from across SVG participated in Friday’s event, which according to Greaves forms part of efforts to infuse technology into the school’s curriculum.

Minister with responsibility for the youth Frederick Stephenson thanked all partners for joining with the government as it strives to build human capacity in a globalized digital world.

In his remarks Minister of Information, Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves urged the young ladies present to seriously consider a career in ICT.

