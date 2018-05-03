American Airlines to Commence Flights to AIA in December

As of Saturday December 22, 2018 American Airlines will be operating direct weekly flights from Miami to the Argyle International Airport.

The airline made the announcement on Wednesday of its introduction of a year-round Saturday Airbus A319 service from Miami to SVG.

Chief Executive Officer of the SVG Tourism Authority – Glen Beach told SVG-TV News the American Airlines direct flights between Miami and the Argyle International Airport is a game changer for SVG’s tourism industry.

Beach said American Airlines is one of the largest airlines in the world and their service to SVG can bring tremendous benefits to the nation.

Beache said the route will give more options to persons wishing to travel to SVG from a number of destinations.

The Tourism Authority CEO said that work is currently under way to secure flights out of the United Kingdom.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn



