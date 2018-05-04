Caribex Task Force Ships to Visit SVG for the First Time

The Caribex Task Force ships will visit SVG for the first time, docking at port Kingstown on Saturday morning, May 5th and remaining until Wednesday May 9th.

The task force is composed of three patrol ships from the northeast patrol flotilla, with a total of 110 officers and sailors on board.

According to a news release from the Agency for Public Information, the presence of these vessels in Kingstown is linked to the growing rapprochement between Brazil and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, with the entry into force of the Bilateral Agreements on Educational and Cultural Cooperation between the two countries and the signing of the Agreement on Technical Cooperation.

The ships will be open to public visits on the 6th and 7th of May, from 2pm to 5pm.

During the stay in Kingstown the crew will be engaged in a number of social activities including football matches.

