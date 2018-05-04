New Supervisor of Elections Sworn In

This country’s new Supervisor of Elections Dora James, has been charged by Governor General Sir Frederick Ballantyne to remain committed to carrying out her duties in ensuring that all elections here are free and fair.

Sir Frederick was at the time speaking at the official swearing in ceremony of the new supervisor of elections on Wednesday at Government House.

James, who was also sworn in as a Justice of Piece at Wednesday’s ceremony was described by the Governor General as a lady of integrity who has served in the public service for several years.

In her remarks the newly appointed Supervisor of Elections Dora James thanked her predecessor Sylvia Findlay-Scrub for her service over the years. She also pledged her commitment to working hard in her new position.

James further gave the assurance that she will work together with her team to guarantee free and fair elections in SVG.

Meantime, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security Godfred Pompey, thanked the new supervisor of elections for accepting the challenge.

He also expressed gratitude to the outgoing supervisor of elections Sylvia Findlay-Scrub for her contribution to the public service.

