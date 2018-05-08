Vincy Mas 2018 off to a Vibrant Start

The 2018 edition of the Hottest Carnival in the Caribbean – Vincy Mas was officially launched last Saturday May 5th.

Leading up to the highly anticipated launching event at carnival city, Victoria Park, there were whistle stops on both sides of the island, a junior fete world and a parade of all aspects of carnival through the streets of Kingstown.

Nicketha Toney tells us more in this report.

CDC Chairman Ricardo “Ricky” Adams thanked all sponsors, participants and patrons for their continued support to ensure Vincy Mas remains the Hottest Carnival in the Caribbean.

Adams said the CDC will this year pay attention to event venues, and production.

Declaring Vincy Mas 2018 officially launched Minister of Tourism Sports and Culture Cecil “Ces” Mckie congratulated the CDC and all other major stakeholders for making Vincy Mas 2018 a reality.

Tickets for all CDC Vincy Mas Events are expected to be available for sale within the next two weeks.

