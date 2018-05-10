Education A Higher Priority Than Fixing Roads, According to PM Gonsalves

With some $130-million dollars spent in education this year, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says that his government will continue to invest in the nation’s children.

The Prime Minister who was speaking at Tuesday’s opening of the South Rivers Early Childhood Development Centre, says over the past 17 years in office, his government has invested more in education than any other administration.

The Prime Minister said, while many have been calling for roads and other infrastructure to be fixed, he believes that investing in the youths is true prosperity.

