Farmers Here To Get Their Own Radio Station

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar has highlighted the critical role of effective communication and data collection to a community’s disaster preparedness efforts.

Caesar was speaking on Wednesday at a news briefing, where he outlined plans by members of the communities in south central windward to create a community based radio station to assist in disaster relief efforts and to hand over rain coats to be used in periods of disaster.

The Agriculture Minister said that the radio station can assist in disseminating important information to the communities thus reducing risk of harm during a disaster.

Caesar said that data collection exercises will be carried out by stakeholders to determine the specific needs of each member of the community.

Meanwhile Michael Acers a community activist, used the opportunity to encourage other communities to get involved in similar activities as part of their preparedness for the hurricane season.

