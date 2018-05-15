Antigua & Barbuda ASP and Mother Brought Up on Passport Fraud Charges

A Vincentian Assistant Superintendent of Police in the Antigua/Barbuda Police Force and his mother were on Monday May 14th, 2018, each granted bail when they appeared before a magistrate in Antigua in relation to passport fraud charges.

ASP Ray John and his mother, Yvonne Nickie, was each granted 50-thousand EC dollars bail when they appeared before chief magistrate Joanne Walsh on Monday.

The Antigua Daily Observer said John, who has been on suspension since April 13th, and his mother, were each required to fork out 10-thousand dollars cash and get two sureties to sign for their bail.

While their case is pending, they must report everyday to the Parham Police Station in Antigua. They had to also surrender their travel documents to the court.

The mother and son face five joint counts of conspiracy to forge Antigua and Barbuda passports, contrary to common law.

John is separately charged with two counts of larceny in relation to infilling multi-layered sheets and patches, which together carry a value of 23-thousand EC dollars, the property of the Antigua and Barbuda passport office.

All the offences were allegedly committed between January and March this year. The 47 year old John and his mother 63, are expected to return to court on 11th July for their next hearing.

In early April, local police intercepted a man with five bio pages of Antigua and Barbuda passports, and a quantity of cash at the Argyle International Airport.

The police here have been collaborating with lawmen from Antigua and Barbuda since then, as fingers were pointed at ASP John.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn



