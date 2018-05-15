RSVG Police Seeking Public’s Help Locating Wanted Man

The RSVG Police Force is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the whereabouts of Simeon Francois of Petit Bordel.

Francois is said to be a person of interest in an investigation of a report of abduction, attempted rape, assault, and causing bodily harm.

The police say Francois is to be approached with caution as he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If seen persons are asked to contact any police station or assistant commissioner of police in charge of crime at telephone numbers 451-2467 or 4571211 extension 217.

Calls the police say would be treated confidentially.

