1846 Grade 6 Students to Sit Final Component of CPEA Later This Week

Some one thousand, eight hundred and forty-six grade 6 students will sit the final component of the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) in 17 centres throughout SVG later this week.

There are nine hundred and forty females and nine hundred and six males registered to write the examinations over two days.

The Ministry of Education said the students will sit multiple choice papers in four subject areas – Mathematics, Language Arts, Science as well as Social Studies which is being assessed for the first time as part of the final component of the CPEA.

On the first day of the examination, students will write mathematics and social studies and on the second day they will write language arts and science.

The CPEA is administered by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) for students preparing to enter the secondary school system.

The results of this year’s CPEA are expected to be published in June.

