Massy Stores Seeks to Reduce Plastic Bag Use

Massy Stores is discouraging the use of plastic bags by introducing reusable shopping bags at its stores as it seeks to discourage the use of plastic.

The shopping bags will come at a cost which has not yet been decided.

Petra Plato, Marketing Officer at Massy Stores SVG, said on Wednesday that the company recognizes the dangers which plastic poses to the physical environment and the health of the individual and as such will be implementing its own measures to encourage behavior change.

Plato said that proceeds from the initiative will go to environmental groups and causes to further assist in protecting the health and well being of the nation

Meanwhile General Manager at Massy Stores, Vanessa De Souza, said customers can however, use their own bags when shopping.

