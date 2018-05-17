SVG 2nd Generation Wins UK Heritage Lottery Fund

A Vincentian boy who was regarded as a curiosity in his adopted home in the UK, is to be given some dignity more than 200 years after his death.

George Alexander Gratton also known as the ‘beautiful spotted boy’ was born in St. Vincent and the Grenadines in 1808 with a skin pigmentation condition known as pie-bald-ism, and became part of shows put on by Marlovian John Richardson’s in which he was displayed to the public as a ‘live curiosity piece’ throughout the UK.

Now, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Second Generation, an arts and heritage organisation based in the UK, has received $74,600 pounds from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) for a project titled – Revisiting 18th Century Vincentian Presence in Marlow, Buckinghamshire.

The money is raised from players of the national lottery in the UK. The project focuses on the life of George Alexander Gratton.

The research will uncover Marlow town connections to the vincentian community within the Wycombe district of Buckinghamshire. High Wycombe has the largest population of vincentians in the UK.

George Gratton, who died aged four years nine months, was buried in the graveyard at the All Saints Church.

Today the grave is said to be barely recognisable to the public and in need of repair to preserve the vincentian heritage as it is one of, if not the earliest evidence of vincentian presence in Britain.

