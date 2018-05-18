Digicel Committed to Using Futuristic Technology Such as “AI”

Telecommunications company Digicel on Thursday said it is committed to using futuristic technology such as “AI” on the occasion of World Telecommunication and Information Society Day.

AI is an area of computer science that enables machines to perform tasks normally requiring human intelligence – such as face and voice recognition, decision-making, and translation between languages.

In a news release Digicel SVG’s Chief of Operations, Fanta Williams said that the pace of AI change is quickening, and the company remains positive about its tremendous benefits to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

She said the combination of humans and machines working together is already making positive change in the way that Digicel interacts with its customers and delivers on their expectations.

Noting that Digicel stands by its belief that no one should be left behind, Williams said they are working to create a more inclusive, digitally-inspired environment for the benefit of all.”

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD) is celebrated annually by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) on May 17th.

