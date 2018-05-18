Police Investigating Several Reports of Theft

Police here are investigating a report of burglary made by Agatha Stay, a 38 year old nurse of Fair Hall.

According to a police report issued on Thursday, between 3:45 p.m. On Friday May 11th and 9:30 a.m. On Monday May 14th at Chilli, Georgetown, some unknown person(s) entered the Modern Medical Complex as a trespasser and stole a quantity of items, the property of the Modern Medical Complex. The value of the items they say is unknown.

An investigation is also ongoing into a report of theft made by Hendrick Campbell, a 50 year old chauffeur of South Rivers.

According to reports, between 3:15 p.m. On Friday May 11th and 6:50 a.m. On Monday May 14th at Kingstown, unknown person(s) stole two (2) Hankook batteries, from G946, the property of the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Police are asking anyone with information that would assist in these investigations to call the Criminal Investigations Department at 1784-456-1810.

