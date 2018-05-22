Wanted Petit Bordel Man Captured and Beaten by Community Residents

A 46 year old man of Petit Bordel said to be wanted by police in relation to investigations of alleged abduction, rape and indecent assault, was apparently nabbed and beaten on Friday, May 18th, by residents of that north leeward community.

The police issued a wanted post for the farmer Simeon Francois alias Gabo and asked that he be approached with caution if seen.

In a video being circulated on Facebook on Friday, persons can be seen lifting a limp-looking man with visible wounds to the body, name given as Simeon Francois, who was later taken to the hospital at Chateaubelair for treatment.

The incident for which Francois was being sought by police is reported to have taken place in Petit Bordel on May 9th.

There have since been at least three reported cases of alleged sexual assault, the most recent being an allegation involving a 32 year old Labourer of Canouan who is being accused of gross indecency and indecent assault, on a five year old.

