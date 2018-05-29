Care For The Elderly

Persons wishing to work with the elderly as part of the government’s home care program have been challenged to do their best to help those they wish to serve.

Former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Reconciliation Sandra Davis issued this challenge as she spoke at a workshop on Monday, May 28th, geared towards providing training to those wishing to work with senior citizens .

Davis whose work was instrumental in the creation of the home care program for the elderly said while there were persons who served with distinction in the past, there are too many today who possess a bad attitude and she encouraged the participants to give of their best.

Davis reminded the participants that they too may get old and need assistance and urged them to work in such a way to ensure the continuity of the program

Meanwhile the Minister of National Mobilization Frederick Stephenson said the government is examining ways to have the home care providers regionally certified thus increasing their employment possibilities

