The police here have arrested and charged yet another person for indecent assault on a minor.

The police said that Seldon Pierre, a 23 year health inspector of Glen was arrested and charged for indecent assault on a 14 year old student.

The incident is said to have occurred around 7:50am on Wednesday May 23rd.

Pierre appeared before the family court on Monday May 28th and pleaded not guilty to the offence. The matter was adjourned to September 26th 2018.

