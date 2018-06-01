PM Gonsalves Appeals to Community Groups to be More Active in Disaster Preparedness and Relief

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is appealing to community groups to be more active in disaster preparedness and relief efforts.

PM Gonsalves made this appeal at a news conference, on Thursday during which he gave some insight into the mechanisms in place to deal with the effects of weather events.

The Prime Minister reminded the public that Friday, June 1st, marks the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season with forecasters predicting that the season will be an active one.

The Prime Minister said while the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) is doing its utmost, the district committees structures prove to be the weakest link in the disaster preparedness chain.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said sizable investments have been made to improve the durability of hurricane shelters and called on shelter managers to be effective in their role.

Dr. Gonsalves said that the current arrangement allowing companies to import heavy duty vehicles, continues to be proven a wise strategy as it encourages private companies to be a part of the disaster relief efforts.

