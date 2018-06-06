5 Persons Go Missing at Sea Over Weekend

The Coast Guard was busy over the weekend as five persons went missing at sea over the weekend at Rose Place and at Breakers in the Prospect area.

At Breakers, the bodies of two children and one adult had so far been recovered as of 4pm on Monday June 4th when SVG-TV News crew visited the scene at “Breakers Bay”.

However, the search was still on for the third child – Jevorn Phillips.

The three children – all of school age, reportedly were accompanied to Breakers Beach Sunday afternoon accompanied by an adult, when they got into difficulty.

Our news team was there when one of the bodies was recovered as we hear in this report from Sheron Garraway.

The SVG Coast Guard were also on Monday still in search of a fisherman from Rose Place who reportedly lost his life on Saturday June 2nd.

Reports are that the man – Morando Kirby suffered from a medical condition which could have contributed to his apparent demise at sea.

