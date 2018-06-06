Coast Guard Issues Caution as Five Persons Go Missing at Sea Over Weekend

Coast Guard Lieutenant Commander, Deon Henry, is emphasizing the need for sea goers to be more aware of possible danger when they go to the beach or are otherwise at sea.

This comes as five persons were reported missing at sea over the weekend – and four bodies so far recovered.

Lieutenant Commander Henry expressed sympathy to the families but pleaded with persons to stay clear of shores which have warning signs, since failure to do this can be fatal.

The lieutenant commander said his men have been criticized for not immediately going into the sea to search, but he explained that there are certain procedures which all coast guard personnel must follow when they carry out their duties.

