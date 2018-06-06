Police Investigating Death of 20 Year Old, and Layou Shooting

Police have said that they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 20 year old Darren Weeks who was discovered in his home at Mesopotamia.

The police said weeks’ mother discovered his body with a wire around his neck about 7:15 am on Tuesday and alerted them.

The police are also investigating a shooting incident that occurred at Layou on Monday June 4th at about 9:35 pm.

Ken “Stranger” Cain, a 32 year old Chauffeur of Layou, was reportedly on his way home from work when an unknown assailant came up behind him, pointed a gun at his neck and then robbed him of 410EC dollars in cash. He is said to have fought with the gun man and was shot in the left side of his head.

Cain was taken to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

