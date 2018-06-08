SVG to Receive 31 Million USD in Debt Relief from Venezuela

This country will be receiving over $31 million US dollars debt relief under the Petro Caribe Energy Cooperation Agreement, which the government of Venezuela has transferred to Banco del Alba or the Alba Bank.

This was communicated to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves in a letter dated Friday June 1st by Ramon Gordils, the Chairman and CEO of the Alba Bank.

In an interview with SVG-TV News on Thursday, Venezuela’s Ambassador to SVG, Francisco Perez Santana, outlined that the relief is half of just over $63 million US dollars, which amounts to just over $31 million US dollars.

Ambassador Santana said that Venezuela was pleased to help the government and people of SVG.

The newly appointed Venezuelan ambassador also disclosed that there are projects on stream which would foster greater ties between the two nations.

