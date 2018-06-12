Kingstown Preparatory School Tops 2018 CPEA Results

Christen Geowarsing of the Kingstown Preparatory School has topped the 2018 Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment recording a 95% pass mark.

Makaya Gumbs of the Georgetown Government School secured the second position with an overall average of 94.2% while there was a three way tie for third place in Oneil Sprott of the Kingstown Prep, Krista Williams of the Troumaca Government and Azaria Commissiong of the Windsor Primary averaging 94%.

On Monday SVG-TV’s Nicketha Toney spoke with Geowarsing and other top performers in this year’s examinations.

