Ministry of Education Records 2% Increase in CPEA Pass Rate

Grade six students across SVG continue to celebrate their achievements in the 2018 Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment examinations (CPEA).

In the results released on Monday, the Ministry of Education reported a two percent increase in this year’s pass rate, with Christian Geowarsing of the Kingstown Preparatory School topping the ranks with an average of 95 per cent.

Education Minister St. Clair Jimmy Prince said while he is pleased with the overall CPEA results, his department will continue to ensure that more steps are taken to help a larger percentage of students attain good results.

Speaking in an interview with the Agency for Public Information (API) on Tuesday, Minister Prince said that there is a tactical move to improve the pass rate of males, who have not been performing as well as the females.

The education minister said that they will also be re-assessing areas that have been implemented such the social studies exam and the early learners programme to help remedial students.

Also commending the successful CPEA students was Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

Speaking on Star FM Tuesday morning, PM Gonsalves said that he is pleased with the steady improvement in the performance over the years.

The prime minister also praised educators for their work and noted that a sound family structure is also a contributing factor to students doing well.

PM Gonsalves however expressed disappointment at pessimists whom he said are trying to discredit the achievements of the students.

The prime minister also noted that he is pleased that many of the rural schools are performing well.

Opposition Leader Dr. Godwin Friday also expressed congratulations to the successful CPEA students.

Speaking on radio on Monday, Dr. Friday encouraged those who have passed the exam to continue to do well, and those who didn’t, not to give up.

