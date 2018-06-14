The Girls High School Captures The RBC Young Leaders Title For Yet Another Year

The St. Vincent Girls High School (GHS) has for yet another year snatched the award of distinction making them the winners of the 2018 RBC Young Leaders title.

Outclassing six other competitors, the 2018 young leaders were among the 228 fourth form students who participated in their year’s program.

On Wednesday, students and coordinating teachers were presented with certificates and their respective trophies at an official closing ceremony held at the Peace Memorial Hall. Initiated some 37 years ago, the RBC Young Leaders initiative aims to promote youth involvement, develop leadership skills and foster an appreciation for team work among students across the Caribbean region.

We hear more about Wednesday’s closing exercise in this report by Nicketha Toney.

