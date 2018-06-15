Gas and Diesel Increase

Motorists have been paying more at the pump for gasoline and diesel as of Monday June of 11th.

The price of a gallon of gasoline is now $12 dollars and 55 cents – an increase of 47 cents. High sulphur diesel has increased by 44 cents and now retails at $10 dollars and 55 cents a gallon; while low sulphur diesel is now being retailed at $11 dollars and 19 cents a gallon – an increase of 7 cents.

Manager at Sol SVG, Steve Francis, told SVG-TV News that the price of gasoline and diesel was last increased on April 30th this year; he said the price hike is due to events at the international level.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn



