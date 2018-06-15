Latest
SVG-TV
SVG-TV
You are at:»»Gas and Diesel Increase

Gas and Diesel Increase

0
By on News

Motorists have been paying more at the pump for gasoline and diesel as of Monday June of 11th.

The price of a gallon of gasoline is now $12 dollars and 55 cents – an increase of 47 cents. High sulphur diesel has increased by 44 cents and now retails at $10 dollars and 55 cents a gallon; while low sulphur diesel is now being retailed at $11 dollars and 19 cents a gallon – an increase of 7 cents.

Manager at Sol SVG, Steve Francis, told SVG-TV News that the price of gasoline and diesel was last increased on April 30th this year; he said the price hike is due to events at the international level.

Leave a Response

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.